Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,200 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWAA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $25,272,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 829,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.