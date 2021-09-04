Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,200 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWAA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $25,272,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
