Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

