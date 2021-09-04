Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

