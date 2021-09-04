Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

