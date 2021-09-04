Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Ball stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

