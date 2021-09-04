Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

