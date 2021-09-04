Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

