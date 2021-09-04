Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,179 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.50 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

