The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $311.94 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

