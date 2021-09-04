The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.