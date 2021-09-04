The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,880. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $969.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.