The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 737,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

