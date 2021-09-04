The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.45

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,141. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

