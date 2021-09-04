The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.