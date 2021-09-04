The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The Kansai Electric Power has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.
About The Kansai Electric Power
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.