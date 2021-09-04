The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

