The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MIDD opened at $179.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.64. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Middleby by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 124.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Middleby by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

