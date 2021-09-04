The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $31.03

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $32.16. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $901.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

