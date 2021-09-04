The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 3,634 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 973.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 521,601 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 932.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

