The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 3,634 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 973.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 521,601 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 932.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
