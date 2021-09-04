The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after acquiring an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

