The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.90. 1,646,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

