TheStreet Downgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to C

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESE stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

