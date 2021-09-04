Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 917,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.46 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

