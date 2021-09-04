Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0184 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 282.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 314.4% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $16.80 million and $754.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

