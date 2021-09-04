Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.