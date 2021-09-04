Tokenbox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,238.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $197,435.11 and $2,238.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00796802 BTC.

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

