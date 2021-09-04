Tony Abbandonato Sells 12,400 Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$18,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,325,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,418,113.09.

Tony Abbandonato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tony Abbandonato sold 200 shares of Imaflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$304.00.

IFX stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$67.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

