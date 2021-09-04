Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.