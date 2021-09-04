Total Investment Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 154.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 199,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

