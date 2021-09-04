Total Investment Management Inc. Invests $459,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $685.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

