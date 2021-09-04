Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 285,307 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter.

MMLG stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

