Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

