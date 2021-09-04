Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

