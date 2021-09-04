TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $36.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $48.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $967.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

