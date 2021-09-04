Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SAIL stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

