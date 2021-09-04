Traders Purchase High Volume of Cabot Oil & Gas Put Options (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 934% compared to the typical daily volume of 948 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of COG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

