Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,093 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $35,826,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.