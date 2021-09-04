Traeger Inc’s (NYSE:COOK) Quiet Period Will End on September 7th

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of COOK opened at $26.67 on Friday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

