TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE RNW opened at C$20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.24. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.