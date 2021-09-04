TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sep 4th, 2021

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

TSE RNW opened at C$20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.24. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

