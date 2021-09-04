Tripio (TRIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $389,964.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $389,964.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00188450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00805028 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

