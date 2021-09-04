Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $728.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 61.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

