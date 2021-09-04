Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.