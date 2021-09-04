Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

