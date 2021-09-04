UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP opened at €53.87 ($63.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.87. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.