UBS Group Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.91.

CTLT opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

