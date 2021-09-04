UBS Group Reiterates €177.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

