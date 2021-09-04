UBS Group Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

