UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $318.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.21 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 1,529,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

