UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,084 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of UGI worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 332,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.