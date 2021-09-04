United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,889,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.