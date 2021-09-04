United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

